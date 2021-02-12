 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local CVS Pharmacy site sells for $3.62 million
0 comments

Local CVS Pharmacy site sells for $3.62 million

{{featured_button_text}}

A CVS Pharmacy property in south Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.62 million to a New York commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The two-acre property at 3186 Peters Creek Parkway contains a 13,875-square-foot building.

The buyer is 3186 Peters Creek Parkway LLC of Pelham, N.Y. The sellers are 305 NC LLC and Empire NC LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Graphic Video Shows Mob Attacking Capitol on Jan. 6

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News