Local CVS Pharmacy site sells for $3.62 million

A CVS Pharmacy property in south Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.62 million to a New York commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The two-acre property at 3186 Peters Creek Parkway contains a 13,875-square-foot building.
The buyer is 3186 Peters Creek Parkway LLC of Pelham, N.Y. The sellers are 305 NC LLC and Empire NC LLC.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
