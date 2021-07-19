 Skip to main content
Local dental property bought by Fuquay-Varina group
Local dental property bought by Fuquay-Varina group

The Winston-Salem site of the Dental Center of the Carolinas has been sold for $2.15 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 0.75-acre property at 4550 Country Club Road contains an 8,348-square-foot building.

The buyer is Tingen Broadwell Family LLC of Fuquay-Varina, while the seller is Spout Springs Holdings LLC of Southern Pines.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

