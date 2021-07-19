Local dental property bought by Fuquay-Varina group

The Winston-Salem site of the Dental Center of the Carolinas has been sold for $2.15 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 0.75-acre property at 4550 Country Club Road contains an 8,348-square-foot building.
The buyer is Tingen Broadwell Family LLC of Fuquay-Varina, while the seller is Spout Springs Holdings LLC of Southern Pines.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today