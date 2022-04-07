 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Dollar General store sold for $1.87 million

A Charlotte real-estate group has spent $1.87 million to purchase the property of a Dollar General store in south Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 2-acre tract at 2981 S. Main St. contains a 7,500-square-foot building.

The buyer is Child Care Properties LLC. The seller is House Co. LLC of Raleigh.

