Local existing home sale prices remain on upswing during November

The median sale price was $228,500, while the median loan amount was $203,600.

A median down payment of $14,900 covered 6.6% of the sale price.

By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro area had 2,271 single-family homes and condos sold in the third quarter.

The median sale price was $230,000, while the median loan amount was $206,196. The median down payment was $14,250, which covered 6.2% of the sale price.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a limited negative impact on the Triad housing markets, according to a separate Attom report released in October.

Attom's pandemic-related report is based on third-quarter 2021 data in three economic measuring sticks: home affordability; number of homes considered as underwater (amount owed is more than the value of the home); and foreclosure filings.

Out of the 570 metropolitan statistical areas measured, Forsyth County was ranked No. 367 in terms of risk, down from No. 345 in the second-quarter report.

Attom had Forsyth’s median sales price for a single-family home as $220,000, up from $202,500 in the second quarter.