Local existing home sale prices remain on upswing during November

This year's remarkable upward trend in home prices in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 12.2% jump in November, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.
The average home closing price was $278,091 in November, along with $263,737 in October.
By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.
The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago. There were 960 closed sales in October, compared with 961 a year earlier.
The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”
The report is the latest evidence of such a seller's market.
According to an Attom Data Solutions analysis released Dec. 3, Winston-Salem area homeowners attempting to purchase a median-price single-family home or condo needed a $14,900 down payment during the third quarter.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
There were 2,153 single-family homes and condos bought during the third quarter in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The median sale price was $228,500, while the median loan amount was $203,600.
A median down payment of $14,900 covered 6.6% of the sale price.
By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro area had 2,271 single-family homes and condos sold in the third quarter.
The median sale price was $230,000, while the median loan amount was $206,196. The median down payment was $14,250, which covered 6.2% of the sale price.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a limited negative impact on the Triad housing markets, according to a separate Attom report released in October.
Attom's pandemic-related report is based on third-quarter 2021 data in three economic measuring sticks: home affordability; number of homes considered as underwater (amount owed is more than the value of the home); and foreclosure filings.
Out of the 570 metropolitan statistical areas measured, Forsyth County was ranked No. 367 in terms of risk, down from No. 345 in the second-quarter report.
Attom had Forsyth’s median sales price for a single-family home as $220,000, up from $202,500 in the second quarter.
It said that 7,560 out of 79,414 Forsyth residences with mortgages — or 9.5% — are underwater. There were 50 foreclosure filings during the third quarter, representing a 0.03% foreclosure rate.
By comparison, Guilford County was listed at No. 345 in terms of risk, down from No. 303 in the second quarter.
The median sales price for a single-family home was $212,000, up from $190,000 in the second quarter.
There were 9.3%, or 9,653, out of 104,248 Guilford residences with mortgages that are underwater.
There were 78 foreclosure filings during the third quarter, representing a 0.04% foreclosure rate.
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376