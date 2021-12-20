Local existing home sale prices remain on upswing

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Friday that the average home closing price in Forsyth County was $278,091 in November and $263,737 in October.

By comparison, it was $247,893 in November and $245,219 in October 2020.

The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago. There were 960 closed sales in October, compared with 961 a year earlier.

The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”

