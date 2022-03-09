 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Food Lion property sold for $2.78 million
A Winston-Salem commercial property with Food Lion as an anchor tenant has been sold for $2.78 million to a local group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property at 1415 S. Hawthorne Road contains a 25,602-square-foot building.

The buyer is Twin City Capital LLC, which shares an address with Linville Team Partners. The seller is J.G. Messick and Sons Inc. of Winston-Salem.

