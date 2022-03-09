Local Food Lion property sold for $2.78 million

A Winston-Salem commercial property with Food Lion as an anchor tenant has been sold for $2.78 million to a local group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property at 1415 S. Hawthorne Road contains a 25,602-square-foot building.
The buyer is Twin City Capital LLC, which shares an address with Linville Team Partners. The seller is J.G. Messick and Sons Inc. of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
