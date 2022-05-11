Local foreclosure filings continue to uptick in April

The Winston-Salem metro area had a more than doubling in foreclosure filings during April, although the number is still fairly low on a historic basis, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release Wednesday.

Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 55 filings for April, which is up 111.5% from 26 a year ago, but down 41.5% from 94 in March.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area, with 38 in April. Davidson County followed with 14, Davie County with two and Stokes County with one.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 284 filings for all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 86 filings in April, up 68.6% from 51 a year ago, but down 4.4% from 90 in March.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 168, followed by Randolph County at 15 and Rockingham County at three.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for all of 2021.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 221 filings in April, compared with 287 in March and 83 a year ago.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 33 filings in April, compared with 31 in March and nine a year ago.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 77 filings in April, compared with 95 in March and 15 a year ago.

“The extreme difference between foreclosure starts and foreclosure completions in April might be the beginning of a trend,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Attom.

“Record levels of homeowner equity should provide financially distressed homeowners the opportunity to sell their homes prior to a foreclosure auction, meaning we should continue to see fewer foreclosure completions.

“While it may take several months to determine if this is actually what’s happening, it seems like a real possibility in today’s low supply/high demand housing market.”

CoreLogic report

On Tuesday, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic indicated the percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments edged up again during February.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 4% in February for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.9% in January and 6.1% in February 2021.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate dropped slightly for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 1.6%, compared with 1.9% in January and 3.8% a year ago.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.9%, compared with 3.8% in January and 6.4% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.7%, down from 1.9% in January and from 4.1% a year ago.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

CoreLogic did not have a report on the Charlotte MSA for February.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.6%, compared with 4.5% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.1%, down from 2.9% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.2%, compared with 4.2% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1%, down from 2.7% a year ago.

The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in February with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.

“While job and income gains have helped push delinquency rates lower, some families continue to face financial stress,” said CoreLogic chief economist Frank Nothaft.

“One-half of the borrowers who are seriously delinquent are behind on their payments by six or more months.

“Even though this group has been declining, the number that has missed at least six monthly payments is still double what it was in the months immediately prior to the pandemic.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.