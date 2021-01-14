Local foreclosure filings plunge in 2020 related to pandemic; analyst warns of major uptick in 2021

The decision by lenders to pause most foreclosure proceedings in the COVID-19 pandemic has sent filings plunging to at least a 15-year low nationally during 2020.
However, analysts with national real-estate firm Attom Data Solutions warned Thursday there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.
Attom said the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 579 foreclosure filings in 2020, down 54.9% from 1,283 a year ago.
There were 370 filings in Forsyth County, 122 in Davidson County, 33 in Stokes County and 27 each in Davie and Yadkin counties,
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 712 filings in 2020, down 55.4% from 1,598 a year ago.
There were 521 filings in Guilford County, 101 in Rockingham County and 90 in Randolph County.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in March in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
Also, the federal CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic.
Rick Sharga, executive vice president of Attom affiliate RealtyTrac, said most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.
There is a backlog of foreclosures building up: loans that were in foreclosure prior to the moratorium; loans that would have defaulted under normal circumstances; and loans whose borrowers are in financial distress due to the pandemic, Sharga said.
“While it’s still highly unlikely that we’ll see another wave of foreclosures like the one we had during the Great Recession, we really won’t know how big that backlog is until after the government programs expire," Sharga said.
Sharga said nationally, 2020 ended "with a near-record number of seriously delinquent loans."
"The question remains how many homeowners whose finances have been affected by the pandemic will ultimately default on their loans, and whether the strength of the housing market will help cushion the fallout.”
According to Attom, the Charlotte area had 1,951 filings in 2020, down 50.3% from 3,927 a year ago.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 250 filings, down 54.2% from 546 a year ago.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 761 filings, down 52.3% from 1,594 a year ago.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence.
On Tuesday, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic released its October housing delinquency report.
The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments remained near a 4½-year high. The rate was 6.5% in the Winston-Salem MSA, compared with 6.7% in September and 4.6% in October 2019.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The previous recent high mark was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate continued to rise for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, now at 4% in October, compared with 4.1% in September and 1.4% in October 2019. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 6.9% in October, up from 4.9% a year ago. The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 4.4% in October, up from 1.6% a year ago.
CoreLogic said borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in its delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories.
As a result, CoreLogic said early-stage delinquencies (defined as 30 to 59 days past due) have been at or near their highest level since 1999 from June onward
For the Charlotte area, the 30-day delinquency rate was 5.8% in October, up from 3.7% a year ago. The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 3.7% in October, up from 1.1% a year ago.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill area, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.8% in October, up from 2.9% a year ago. The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 3.2% in October, up from 1% a year ago.
For the Raleigh-Cary area, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.7% in October, up from 2.6% a year ago. The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 3.1% in October, up from 0.8% a year ago.
