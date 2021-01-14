Local foreclosure filings plunge in 2020 related to pandemic; analyst warns of major uptick in 2021

There is a backlog of foreclosures building up: loans that were in foreclosure prior to the moratorium; loans that would have defaulted under normal circumstances; and loans whose borrowers are in financial distress due to the pandemic, Sharga said.

“While it’s still highly unlikely that we’ll see another wave of foreclosures like the one we had during the Great Recession, we really won’t know how big that backlog is until after the government programs expire," Sharga said.

Sharga said nationally, 2020 ended "with a near-record number of seriously delinquent loans."

"The question remains how many homeowners whose finances have been affected by the pandemic will ultimately default on their loans, and whether the strength of the housing market will help cushion the fallout.”

According to Attom, the Charlotte area had 1,951 filings in 2020, down 50.3% from 3,927 a year ago.

The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 250 filings, down 54.2% from 546 a year ago.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 761 filings, down 52.3% from 1,594 a year ago.