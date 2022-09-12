 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local groups plan Sept. 24 job fair, festival

ECKitchen

Chef Crissy Faison of LeanBack Soul Food prepares Pineapple Barbecue Meatballs at the Enterprise Center shared-use kitchen in Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The Southeast Neighborhood Association and S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp. will hold their ninth annual community festival and job fair beginning at 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

The event will be at The Enterprise Center at 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The event is designed to bring businesses, agencies and residents together “to promote cross-cultural unity; while sharing resources with those looking for food, jobs, home weatherization and home repair products.”

The city of Winston Salem will be among area employers participating. The N.C. League of Conservation Voters and POWER UP NC — a statewide coalition to grow green jobs and promote energy conservation — will provide home weatherization items.

