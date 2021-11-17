 Skip to main content
Local home closing prices dip slightly in October
Local home closing prices dip slightly in October

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home closing price in Forsyth County was $264,063 in October and $264,482 in September.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

By comparison, it was $245,219 in October 2020 and $244,277 in September 2020.

That means the median home price has been above $240,000 for four of the past 15 months.

The association reported 950 closed sales during October, compared with 991 a year ago. There were 1,066 closed sales in September, compared with 914 a year earlier.

The association has said for most of 2021 that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

