Local home prices remain on upward trend in April
Local home prices remain on upward trend in April

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home sales price in Forsyth County was $265,014 in April and $256,713 in March.

By comparison, the median sales price was $232,542 in April 2020 and $217,929 in March 2020.

The median sales price has been above $240,000 for eight of the past nine months.

The association reported 842 closed sales during April, compared with 791 a year ago. There were 888 closed sales in March, compared with 737 a year ago.

