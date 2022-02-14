Local home prices stay at elevated levels in January, though down from December

The stunning increase in home prices in the Winston-Salem area spilled over into 2022 with a 17.8% year-over-year jump for January, the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Monday.

However, the average home prices was down compared with December.

The average home price was $271,773 in January and $285,204 in December. By comparison, it was $230,600 in January 2021 and $242,147 in December 2020.

The association reported 744 closed sales in January compared with 689 a year earlier. There 1,004 closed sales during December, compared with 940 a year ago.

“Winston-Salem is feeling the effects of the nationwide surge in home prices, with year-on-year median home sales prices up 16.9% in 2021, the highest on record in over 20 years," said ,” said John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard Realty and the association’s current president.

"This caps a five-year increase in median home prices of 68%, as low inventory and high demand continue to drive these numbers higher."

