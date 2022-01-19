Local home sale prices jump 18% in December

The remarkable upward trend in home prices during 2021 in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 17.8% year-over-year jump for December, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.
The average home price was $285,204 in December; it was $277,742 in November.
By comparison, it was $242,147 in December 2020 and $247,893 in November 2020
The association reported 1,004 closed sales during December, compared with 940 a year ago. There were 1,003 closed sales in November, compared with 808 a year earlier.
“As the numbers show, this holiday season didn't slow the market down much the way it often does,” said John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard Realty, who is serving as the association’s president for 2021.
“We're tracking pretty closely with the unprecedented 19% annual increase in home values nationally last year. Even with the rate increases, no immediate signs of it slowing down.”
