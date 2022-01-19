 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local home sale prices jump 18% in December
0 Comments

Local home sale prices jump 18% in December

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The remarkable upward trend in home prices during 2021 in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 17.8% year-over-year jump for December, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.

The average home price was $285,204 in December; it was $277,742 in November.

By comparison, it was $242,147 in December 2020 and $247,893 in November 2020

The association reported 1,004 closed sales during December, compared with 940 a year ago. There were 1,003 closed sales in November, compared with 808 a year earlier.

“As the numbers show, this holiday season didn't slow the market down much the way it often does,” said John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard Realty, who is serving as the association’s president for 2021.

“We're tracking pretty closely with the unprecedented 19% annual increase in home values nationally last year. Even with the rate increases, no immediate signs of it slowing down.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert