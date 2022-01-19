Local home sale prices jump 18% in December

The remarkable upward trend in home prices during 2021 in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 17.8% year-over-year jump for December, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.

The average home price was $285,204 in December; it was $277,742 in November.

By comparison, it was $242,147 in December 2020 and $247,893 in November 2020

The association reported 1,004 closed sales during December, compared with 940 a year ago. There were 1,003 closed sales in November, compared with 808 a year earlier.

“As the numbers show, this holiday season didn't slow the market down much the way it often does,” said John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard Realty, who is serving as the association’s president for 2021.

“We're tracking pretty closely with the unprecedented 19% annual increase in home values nationally last year. Even with the rate increases, no immediate signs of it slowing down.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.