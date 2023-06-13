The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday a 24.8% decrease to 788 in closed single-family home sales during the first quarter.

The days that a sold home was on the market rose from 23 a year ago to 39 in the first quarter.

The average sale price was $336,551, up 8.5% from a year ago.

There were 1,082 new listings during the quarter, down from 1,252 a year ago. The inventory of homes for sale was at 531, up from 283 a year ago.

For townhomes and condominiums, there was a 30.5% decrease in closed sales to 153, while the days on the market for sold homes rose from 18 to 21.

The first-quarter report covers the following 12 ZIP codes: 27012, 27023, 27040, 27050, 27051, 27101, 27103, 27104, 27105, 27106, 27127 and 27284.