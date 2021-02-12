Local industrial building bought for $650,000

A Winston-Salem group has spent $650,000 to purchase a 7,200-square industrial building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 2.17-acre property at 319 Perimeter Point Blvd. is Big Creek Properties LLC. The seller is Perimeter Point Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today