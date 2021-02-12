 Skip to main content
Local industrial building bought for $650,000
A Winston-Salem group has spent $650,000 to purchase a 7,200-square industrial building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer of the 2.17-acre property at 319 Perimeter Point Blvd. is Big Creek Properties LLC. The seller is Perimeter Point Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.

