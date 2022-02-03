 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Jared retail store property sold for $4.26 million
Local Jared retail store property sold for $4.26 million

The Winston-Salem property containing the Jared retail jewelry store off South Stratford Road has been sold for $4.26 million to a California group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.55-acre tract at 1976 S. Stratford Road contains a 5,946-square-foot building.

The buyer is Global Management LLC of Redwood City, Calif. The seller is Mock Enterprises LLC of Oakland, Calif.

