Local Jared retail store property sold for $4.26 million

The Winston-Salem property containing the Jared retail jewelry store off South Stratford Road has been sold for $4.26 million to a California group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 0.55-acre tract at 1976 S. Stratford Road contains a 5,946-square-foot building.
The buyer is Global Management LLC of Redwood City, Calif. The seller is Mock Enterprises LLC of Oakland, Calif.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
