Local legislator files bill requiring pricing disclosures for future printer costs

The bill, if signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, would go into effect Oct. 1.

Zachary said when discussing HB379 before the House Judiciary 3 committee on Wednesday that "there’s a lot about these printers they don’t tell you when you buy them," Zachary said.

Although some committee members said they sympathized with Zachary, they questioned whether legislation requiring pricing disclosures was the right route to take.

Although Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, is a co-sponsor of HB379, he expressed concerns during the meeting that the bill could open a “can of worms” when it comes to product packaging overall.

"I see your intent, but I think it’s overreach," Faircloth was quoted as saying to Zachary by online legislative media outlet NC Insider.

The committee took an unusual approach of recommending HB379 to the House Commerce committee "without prejudice" rather than by the usual "favorable report" approval.

Without prejudice typically is a legal term that signified ending a lawsuit, but allowing it to be refiled.

Because HB379 was allowed to advance, it gives Zachary and other bill sponsors the opportunity to make changes before it is addressed in Commerce.

