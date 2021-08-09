Local median home price remains on upswing during summer

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Monday that the median home price in Forsyth was $281,895 in June and $268,774 in July.
By comparison, the median home price was $229,388 in June 2020 and $251,672 in July 2020.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
The median home price has been above $240,000 for 12 of the past 13 months.
The association reported 1,093 closed sales during June, compared with 984 a year ago. There were 1,075 closed sales in July, compared with 1,006 a year ago.
The association said in a statement that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”
