Local median residential prices continue to jump during second quarter

Another quarter of fewer new single-family, townhouse and condominium listings in the Winston-Salem area is continuing to drive up the median price while trimming the listing to sold gap.

The second-quarter report released Wednesday by the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors covers the following 12 ZIP codes: 27012, 27023, 27040, 27050, 27051, 27101, 27103, 27104, 27105, 27106, 27127 and 27284.

The report was provided without commentary.

For single-family listings, there was a 3% year over year decline in new listings to 1,637 during the second quarter. For the year to date, there has been a 4.9% drop-off to 2,888.

In terms of closed sales, they were down 7.5% during the second quarter to 1,437, while off 8.1% to 2,483 for the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, the average sales price rose 16.3% during the second quarter to $359,908, while it was up 16.6% for the first half to $341,392.

The number of days a single-family residence was listed until being sold dropped from 19 to 12 days in the second quarter, as well as from 23 to 17 days in the first half.

For townhouse and condo properties, there was a 25.9% year over year decline in new listings to 255 during the second quarter. For the year to date, there has been a 14.7% drop-off to 480.

In terms of closed sales, they were down 18.7% during the second quarter to 217, while off 8.4% to 437 for the first half.

The average sales price rose 22.2% during the second quarter to $238,340, while it was up 17,8% for the first half to $233,504.

The number of days a townhouse and condo was listed until being sold dropped from 27 to 11 days in the second quarter, as well as from 29 to 15 days in the first half.

Nearly 50% of Winston-Salem-area homeowners were in the equity-rich category during the second quarter, which signifies owning at least half of their residence, according to a report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Meanwhile, there was a slight decrease in homeowners considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments.

A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Attom reported 48.3% of Winston-Salem-area households, or 59,847, were in the equity-rich category during the second quarter. That’s up from 51,751, or 42.7%, from the first quarter.

By comparison, the equity-rich count was as low as 18.6%, or 26,057, during the third quarter of 2020.

Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off their mortgage in recent quarters.

Meanwhile, there were 3,231 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.6%, during the second quarter. There were 3,509 homeowners in that category, or 2.8%, in the first quarter.

By comparison, the recent high is 11,124, or 7.9%, in the third quarter of 2021.

The biggest factor in the sharp decline has been mortgage lenders — until recently — suspending payment requirements that helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.

“After 124 consecutive months of home price increases, it’s no surprise that the percentage of equity-rich homes is the highest we’ve ever seen, and that the percentage of seriously underwater loans is the lowest,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“While home price appreciation appears to be slowing down due to higher interest rates on mortgage loans, it seems likely that homeowners will continue to build on the record amount of equity they have for the rest of 2022.”

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.