Local medical-office building sells for $1.36 million

A Winston-Salem group has paid $1.36 million to buy the 190 Building at 190 Charlois Blvd. in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 12,000-square-foot medical office building was acquired by Raise the Road Investments LLC.
The seller is Gateway Management Services Ltd. of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today