 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local medical-office building sells for $1.36 million
0 Comments

Local medical-office building sells for $1.36 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem group has paid $1.36 million to buy the 190 Building at 190 Charlois Blvd. in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 12,000-square-foot medical office building was acquired by Raise the Road Investments LLC.

The seller is Gateway Management Services Ltd. of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News