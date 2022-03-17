 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Microtel property sold for $3.3 million

The Microtel property off Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.3 million to a Charlotte hospitality group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 2.94-acre property at 100 Capitol Lodging Court contains 34,606 square feet of space.

The buyer is 4 Jugari LLC, an affiliate of Laxmi Hotels Group LLC.

The seller is Gun II Investments Inc. of Cary.

