Local Microtel property sold for $3.3 million

The Microtel property off Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.3 million to a Charlotte hospitality group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 2.94-acre property at 100 Capitol Lodging Court contains 34,606 square feet of space.
The buyer is 4 Jugari LLC, an affiliate of Laxmi Hotels Group LLC.
The seller is Gun II Investments Inc. of Cary.
Richard Craver
