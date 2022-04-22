 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Monster Self Storage facility included in portfolio purchase

Adams Property Group said Thursday it has sold a Monster Self Storage facility in Winston-Salem as part of a portfolio transaction valued at a combined $48.5 million.

Adams is a real-estate investment and asset management firm based in Charleston, S.C.

The Winston-Salem facility is at 5109 Robinhood Village Drive. Other facilities sold were in Charleston and Savannah, Ga.

The buyer was Life Storage, and all three properties have been re-branded as Life Storage. There also is a Life Storage facility at 3265 Robinhood Road and 401 Jonestown Road.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

