Local mortgage delinquency rate edges up in September

The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in September with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.

Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.

“Record home equity levels have been a boon to many homeowners navigating the cross currents of the pandemic,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.

“Not only have homeowners used this equity to fuel a record level of home improvements and renovation, it has proven to be a vital factor in helping families ward off foreclosure, pay down existing debt and weather changing market conditions.”

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

