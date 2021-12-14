Local mortgage delinquency rate edges up in September

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments rose slightly from August to September, CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 4.5% in September for the Winston-Salem MSA, up from 4.4% in August, but down from 6.7% in September 2020.
The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem MSA was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate dropped slightly for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due at 2.5%, compared with 2.7% in August and 4.1% a year ago.
Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 4.5% in September. That’s down from 4.6% in August and down from 7.1% a year ago.
The 90-day delinquency rate was at 2.6%, down from 2.9% in August and down from 4.5% a year ago.
CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-19-related economic shutdowns have led to at least 1 million homeowners nationwide being unable to make their mortgage payments for at least half a year.
The share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in September with many still leaning on options, such as forbearance, loan modifications and other government provisions, to keep from entering foreclosure.
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
“Record home equity levels have been a boon to many homeowners navigating the cross currents of the pandemic,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
“Not only have homeowners used this equity to fuel a record level of home improvements and renovation, it has proven to be a vital factor in helping families ward off foreclosure, pay down existing debt and weather changing market conditions.”
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
