High mortgage interest rates continues to sharply reduce the volume of loan originations in the Winston-Salem area, according to a report released last week by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

There were 3,017 mortgage loan originations in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties during the first quarter. That’s down 20.5% from 3,793 in the fourth quarter and down 47% from 5,691 a year ago.

According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 6.79% as of Thursday, while the 15-year fixed rate was 6.15%.

Existing home sales have declined over 12 consecutive months because of higher mortgage rates and other costs.

The fourth-quarter volume for the Winston-Salem area was the lowest since 2,590 in the fourth quarter of 2000.

By comparison, the quarterly peak since 2000 has been 8,968 in the third quarter of 2005.

For the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA, there was a 42.6% year-over-year decline from 6,268 to 3,598, as well as a 14.9% decline compared with the fourth quarter.

The quarterly peak so far since 2000 was 10,373 in the second quarter of 2004, while the low is 3,202 in the first quarter of 2018.

“Lenders saw opportunities dwindle even more during the first quarter as the longest slowdown in mortgage activity in at least 20 years continued,” said Rob Barber, chief executive at Attom.

“In one sense, it wasn’t that unusual, given that wintertime is usually the slow time of the year for lenders.

“But the latest slide extends a run that started two years ago and has carved away nearly three-quarters of the home-mortgage business.”

Barber cautioned that “things remain uncertain in the near future, with the potential for interest rates and inflation to go either way.”

“The spring buying season will be a key indicator of whether things may turn around.”

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there was a 53.3% year-over-year decline from 31,292 to 14,613, as well as a 16.3% decline compared with the fourth quarter.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there was a 54% year-over-year decline from 5,557 to 2,596, as well as a 14.4% decline compared with the fourth quarter.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there was a 53% year-over-year decline from 18,138 to 8,524, as well as a 13.1% decline compared with the fourth quarter.

Attom also released data on first-quarter single-family and condominium sales.

For the Winston-Salem area, there were 969 sales during the quarter with a median sale price of $250,000, median loan amount of $220,000 and median down payment of $12,700. That represented a 5.1% median down payment.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had 1,208 sales during the first quarter with a median sale price of $245,000, median loan amount of $216,058 and median down payment of $13,038. That represented a 5.3% median down payment.

The Charlotte area had 4,684 sales during the first quarter with a median sale price of $374,950, median loan amount of $319,113 and median down payment of $30,550. That represented an 8.1% median down payment.

The Durham-Chapel Hill area had 771 sales during the first quarter with a median sale price of $385,000, median loan amount of $320,000 and median down payment of $47,000. That represented a 12.2% median down payment.

The Raleigh-Cary area had 2,188 sales during the first quarter with a median sale price of $415,000, median loan amount of $353,479 and median down payment of $49,980. That represented a 12% median down payment.