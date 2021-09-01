Local National Tire and Battery site sells for $3.05 million

A National Tire and Battery retail property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.05 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.71-acre site at 3860 Oxford Station Way was purchased by Avery Apts LLC of West Hartford, Conn.
The seller is 3860 Oxford Station Way LLC of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.
Richard Craver
