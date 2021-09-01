 Skip to main content
Local National Tire and Battery site sells for $3.05 million
A National Tire and Battery retail property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.05 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.71-acre site at 3860 Oxford Station Way was purchased by Avery Apts LLC of West Hartford, Conn.

The seller is 3860 Oxford Station Way LLC of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

