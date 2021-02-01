Local office building sells for $833,000

A Winston-Salem office building at 4401 N. Cherry St. was sold for $833,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The building on the 1.2-acre lot contains 15,457 square feet of office space.
The buyer is Fulcrum Partners LLC, while the seller is Cherry Street CLL LLC.
