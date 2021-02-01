 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local office building sells for $833,000
0 comments

Local office building sells for $833,000

{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem office building at 4401 N. Cherry St. was sold for $833,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The building on the 1.2-acre lot contains 15,457 square feet of office space. 

The buyer is Fulcrum Partners LLC, while the seller is Cherry Street CLL LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News