 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local office building sold for $3 million

  • 0

A Winston-Salem office building has been bought for $3 million by a Massachusetts group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 0.99-acre tract at 1492 Rymco Drive contains a 7,877-square-foot building with The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism as the tenant.

The buyer is J.M.M. LLC of Georgetown, Mass., while the seller is Front Street – Rymco LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert