Local office building sold for $3 million

A Winston-Salem office building has been bought for $3 million by a Massachusetts group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 0.99-acre tract at 1492 Rymco Drive contains a 7,877-square-foot building with The Carolina Center for ABA and Autism as the tenant.
The buyer is J.M.M. LLC of Georgetown, Mass., while the seller is Front Street – Rymco LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
