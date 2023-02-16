The establishment of U.S. Treasury-certified opportunity zones in Forsyth County continues to provide mixed results to residential markets in six census tracts reviewed in a fourth-quarter report released Thursday by Attom Data Solutions.

Opportunity zones, launched in May 2018, are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds.

The goal is connecting those tracts with investors, offering tax credits and other tax incentives to get investors involved.

All but one of the 11 Forsyth tracts are in the central part of Winston-Salem. They account for more than 25,000 residents. They are among 47 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, and 252 statewide.

The six Forsyth tracts reviewed by Attom for the fourth quarter are:

Tract 1, in the central business district. The average sales price was $305,000, compared with $190,000 in the third quarter and $288,000 a year ago.

Tract 3.02, the Kimberly Park neighborhood. The average sales price was $35,000, compared with $75,000 in the third quarter and $101,250 a year ago.

Tract 14, which contains Whitaker Park, a 1.7-million-square-foot former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant. The average home sale price was $140,000, compared with $150,000 in the third quarter and $115,000 a year ago.

The campus is part of a high-profile renovation project being undertaken by Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. and Cavalier Winston Development LLC, an affiliate of Frye Properties of Norfolk, Va.

Tract 16.02, Smith Reynolds Airport and neighborhoods south of the airport. The average home sale price was $107,000, compared with no sales in the third quarter and $71,250 a year ago.

Tract 17, which contains Lakeside Villas multifamily housing development. The average home sale price when the opportunity zone program began was $145,000.

It has since fluctuated from a low of $55,000 in the third quarter of 2020 to $214,000 in the third quarter of 2022. It was $120,500 in the fourth quarter.

Tract 33.13, which contains Horneytown Road. The average home sale price was $352,500, compared with $225,525 in the third quarter and no sales a year ago.

Not reviewed for the fourth quarter were: Tract 2 in the central business district; Tract 3.01 is in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood; Tract 7 contains Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem; Tract 8.01, Winston-Salem State University, the UNC School of the Arts and Happy Hill neighborhood; and Tract 8.02 covers the Atkins Community Development Corp.;

The program was created by Congress as part of the 2017 tax reform deal as a new tax-incentive designed to drive long-term capital to distressed communities.

The legislation creates a tax break for qualified investors who wish to re-invest unrealized capital gains, avoiding standard capital gain tax obligations. The program authorized each state to designate up to 25% of its total low-income census tracts as qualified opportunity zones.

Low-income census tracks are areas where the poverty rate is 20% or greater and/or family income is less than 80% of the area’s median income.

Winston-Salem city officials consider opportunity zones as another “tool in the economic and community development toolbox that can be used to help spur private development and redevelopment in some of the areas in our community that have not seen the growth.”

“We truly hope that it will help prime the pump to create new investment and jobs for our residents.”

There are 12 tracts in Guilford County, along with four in Alamance, three each in Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes, two in Davidson and one each in Alleghany, Ashe, Davie, Stokes, Watauga and Yadkin.

The certified opportunity zones list for North Carolina has at least one low-income census tract in each of the state’s 100 counties. Tracts that touch the state’s major industrial-site development areas and hurricane-impact areas are included.

“Home values inside opportunity zones are falling. But, on balance, they aren’t dropping any faster than in more well-off neighborhoods around the country,” Attom chief executive Rob Barber said.

“By a couple of metrics, they are even doing a little better. That speaks to the continued strength of opportunity zone housing markets and their potential allure for investors who still want to take advantage of the program’s tax breaks even in the current uncertain economic environment.

“The spring buying season should say a lot about whether they can maintain their strength.”