Local self-storage campus sells for $5.3 million

A Winston-Salem self-storage campus was sold for $5.3 million to a Florida group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 2.99-acre property at 2690 Sprague St. contains 41,239 square feet space with the Storage Sense chain.

The buyer is SROA 2690 E. Sprague NC LLC of West Palm Beach, Fla., while the sellers was CLC WSNC III LLC of Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

