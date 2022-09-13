 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local self-storage facility sells for $4.36 million

A Colonial Self Storage facility in Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 26 months, this time for $4.36 million to an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 3.5-acre property at 4867 Country Club Road contains 10 storage units with a combined 41,030 square feet of space.

The buyer is Malachite 4835 Country Club Road LLC, while the seller is 4835 Country Club Road Winston-Salem NC LLC, an affiliate of DaVinci Lock of Raleigh.

The DaVinci Lock affiliate paid $900,000 for the property In June 2020.

