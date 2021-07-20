Local self-storage sites sell for combined $13.7 million

A national self-storage company has entered the Forsyth County market by spending a combined $13.75 million to purchase two properties, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Tuesday.

Affiliates of Merit Hill Capital of Brooklyn, N.Y., bought the properties, while affiliates of Prime Group of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., are the sellers.

BFG NC SC LLC spent $7.28 million for the 7.76 acre Prime Storage site at 3935 Westpoint Blvd. which contains 72,859 square feet of storage space.

The affiliate also paid $6.47 million for the 5.46-acre Moore Self Storage site at 2589 W. Clemmonsville Road which contains 82,160 square feet of storage space.

In June, the Life Storage chain paid $11.05 million to purchase a storage facility at 3265 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

Life Storage, based in Buffalo, N.Y., already has a storage facility at 401 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem, as well as four facilities in Greensboro and one each in High Point and Thomasville.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.