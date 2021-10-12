Local start-up receives top prize from accelerator program

A Winston-Salem intimate apparel start-up business, Three Strands Recovery Wear, has received the top prize of $25,000 from Center for Creative Economy’s Velocity Creative Accelerator program.

The sixth-annual accelerator’s pitch competition was held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The results were released Monday. The overall accelerator program took place over 10 weeks.

Leah Wyrick is founder of Three Strands Recovery Wear, which focuses on making post-operative bras for people who've undergone mastectomies and other breast surgeries. Wyrick also was awarded $2,000 in software consultation from Sightsource and pro bono legal services from Kilpatrick Townsend.

Rahul Kulkharni, founder of Sukhi in Washington, D.C., received the second-place prize of $15,000 . The company’s focus is “strengthening resilience in the modern workforce to foster corporate wellness, collaboration and reduce burnout.”

The third-place award of $10,000 was presented to My Relief Wear LLC, founded by Mary McElya of Greenville, S.C. The company offers a patent-pending cold therapy clothing that transforms the process of icing painful aches and joints.

Receiving marketing and social media awards for 20 hours of marketing services were: JSQ Designs and founder Jenna Anderson for an apparel manufacturer that creates customized button-down shirts from scratch in Winston-Salem; and Frogshop and founder Malcolm Egun of Newark, N.J, who created software specifically for gyms to streamline their business mixing fitness with e-commerce.

