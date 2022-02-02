 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Traveler’s Inn property purchased for $2.1 million
Local Traveler's Inn property purchased for $2.1 million

The Traveler’s Inn property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $2.1 million to a local group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.73-acre tract at 5906 University Parkway contains 7,542 square feet of space.

The buyer is Jay Ambe Krupa LLC of Winston-Salem. Kiran and Nikuni Bhavsar are listed as organizers, according to a corporations filing on the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.

The seller is Jalaram Enterprises Inc. of Clermont, Fla.

