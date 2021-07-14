Local veteran-owned small business gains $232 million contract from U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has awarded a $231.17 million contract to a Winston-Salem group to operate a transition- and job-assistance program for soldiers returning to civilian life.
Horizon Strategies, founded in 2016 and based in Winston Tower at 301 N. Main St., is an authorized service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.
"This is by far our biggest contract to date, as it is such a large contract for a small business to win," said Bill Harmon, Horizon's co-founder and president.
The program is mandated by Congress and embedded in Army and Department of Defense policy. It is designed "to help all eligible transitioning soldiers acquire the knowledge, skills and resources necessary to be competitive and successful in the global workforce."
Services include career counseling and employment assistance. Services also are available to the soldiers' family members and civilian Army employees.
"Soldiers sacrifice many years of their career to the Army, and in return, the Army is committed to reintegrating them into the next phase of their life,” Allen Batschelet, a retired U.S. Army Major General who serves as chief executive and Horizon co-founder, said in a statement.
“Horizon Strategies is excited to execute on that commitment, and help soldiers apply the advanced skills they developed in the Army to their future success as civilians in communities across our nation.”
Horizon currently has about 130 employees overall, including two locally. Harmon said that "most of our legal and accounting support comes from local firms."
Horizon said it plan to add more than 200 employees, primarily military veterans, to service the contract. There are plans to add between four and six headquarters employees.
The contract will require five subcontractors to provide a combined 440 job positions.
Work will be performed globally with program management based in Fort Knox, Ky.
In January, Horizon announced a partnership with Calibre to support the transition assistance program through a single award contract valued at $135 million.
Calibre provides management consulting and digital services for government agencies and private industry in the sectors of: enterprise information management; facility and land management; finance, logistics and cost management; and training and education.
The Horizon and Calibre collaboration supports the Veterans Benefits Administration's Office of Transition and Economic Development related to the transition assistance program. The collaboration serves more than 330 military installations.
Horizon is responsible for the Midwest region of the contract with Calibre, covering from Colorado to North Dakota with 29 employees on that contract.
