Local veteran-owned small business gains $232 million contract from U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has awarded a $231.17 million contract to a Winston-Salem group to operate a transition- and job-assistance program for soldiers returning to civilian life.

Horizon Strategies, founded in 2016 and based in Winston Tower at 301 N. Main St., is an authorized service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

"This is by far our biggest contract to date, as it is such a large contract for a small business to win," said Bill Harmon, Horizon's co-founder and president.

The program is mandated by Congress and embedded in Army and Department of Defense policy. It is designed "to help all eligible transitioning soldiers acquire the knowledge, skills and resources necessary to be competitive and successful in the global workforce."

Services include career counseling and employment assistance. Services also are available to the soldiers' family members and civilian Army employees.

"Soldiers sacrifice many years of their career to the Army, and in return, the Army is committed to reintegrating them into the next phase of their life,” Allen Batschelet, a retired U.S. Army Major General who serves as chief executive and Horizon co-founder, said in a statement.