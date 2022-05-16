 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Volvo operation gains new chief financial officer

The Volvo Group has named Gary McCartney as chief financial officer for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks in Greensboro.

McCartney had served since 2014 as global chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance for Volvo Financial Services.

He also spent four years as chief financial officer for VFS Americas, three years as president of VFS Canada, and more than six years as chief financial officer for VFS Canada.

McCartney succeeded Ken Trolle, who was chief financial officer for VE Commercial Vehicles, the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture.

