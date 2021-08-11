Local warehouse building bought for $705,000

A 151,172-square-foot warehouse building in Winston-Salem has been sold for $705,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 1539 Waughtown St. sits on 9.3 acres.
The buyer is M&M Buggy Factory LLC and the seller is Nissen Wagon Works Properties LLC.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
