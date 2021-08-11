 Skip to main content
Local warehouse building bought for $705,000
A 151,172-square-foot warehouse building in Winston-Salem has been sold for $705,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property at 1539 Waughtown St. sits on 9.3 acres.

The buyer is M&M Buggy Factory LLC and the seller is Nissen Wagon Works Properties LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

