Local warehouse site bought for $780,000
A seven-acre industrial property in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $780,000 by a local company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer is Epic World 4 LLC of Winston-Salem, while the seller is Innovative Management Systems Inc.

The property, which contains a 21,524-square-foot building, is at 235 Kapp St.

