 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Wendy’s restaurant site sells for $1.75 million
0 Comments

Local Wendy’s restaurant site sells for $1.75 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wendy’s restaurant property at 600 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.75 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the 1.38-acre tract is Winston-Salem Heights Associates LLC, which is affiliated with Heights Real Estate Co. of New York.

The seller is Paradigm Properties LLC of Ventura, Calif.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hackers demand $70 mln to end latest cyberattack

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News