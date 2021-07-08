Local Wendy’s restaurant site sells for $1.75 million

The Wendy’s restaurant property at 600 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.75 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 1.38-acre tract is Winston-Salem Heights Associates LLC, which is affiliated with Heights Real Estate Co. of New York.
The seller is Paradigm Properties LLC of Ventura, Calif.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today