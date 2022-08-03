 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logistics company plans Wilmington facility

Port City Logistics, a third-party logistics provider, said Tuesday it will create 75 jobs as part of a $16 million capital investment in a high-velocity transload facility in Wilmington.

Founded in Savannah in 2001, Port City Logistics has grown from a small, five-truck courier company to a full-service logistics company with 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space, 14 distribution centers, and 90 trucks.

The Wilmington facility will be 150,000 square feet with cross dock doors near the Port of Wilmington. Port City will also add a brokerage transportation office in downtown Wilmington.

The jobs will pay an average annual salary of $64,833, exceeding New Hanover County’s overall average annual wage of $53,421/

The company has been made eligible for up to $112,000 in economic incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

