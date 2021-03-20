Long-rumored Aldi serves as anchor in bid to revive Big Kmart site in Clemmons

“Typically, a building of this size is cut up/demised for three or four larger users, all with their own front entry vestibule, in this case facing Lewisville-Clemmons Road,” Collins said.

“The amount of small shops typically implemented in a redevelopment like this is minimal, as the small shops take away store frontage from larger tenants.”

Collins said Harbour likely purchased the building in part because it believed it could market leased space in a growing Clemmons retail environment at a lower cost than start from scratch.

“The challenge to redeveloping a structure of this size, width and depth is that sometimes the full depth of the building cannot be repurposed in an economical way,” Collins said.

“As example, more than one tenant may share loading docks with a delivery corridor behind the retail showrooms.

“Alternatively, some of the space in the extreme rear of the building may go unutilized, or leased as a secondary, non-retail purpose, such as storage.”

Collins said that attracting Bojangles as a front door to the property “serves to bring new/additional traffic to the property, primarily morning drive, but also at lunch and dinner.”