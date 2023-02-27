State health regulators are being asked to approve a certificate-of-need application for a new long-term care facility in Kernersville.
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation posted Monday the request from Harmony of Kernersville, which would represent a $25.3 million capital investment.
The proposed Kernersville facility would gain 90 adult-care home beds from the Ivy at Clemmons facility.
The posting did not list a potential address for the Kernersville facility.
The application is not considered as competitive, but a public hearing would be required.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ