Longtime BB&T executive Bible announces retirement plans from Truist

A third long-term legacy BB&T Corp. executive has disclosed plans to retire from Truist Financial Corp., this time Daryl Bible as chief financial officer on Friday.

Bible, 61, is one of Truist's top-five executives.

Bible was not quoted in the retirement announcement. The bank said he plans to retire later this year after his successor has been named.

Bible was named as BB&T's chief financial officer in October 2008. He was at that time the first executive-management appointment of someone who did not come up through the BB&T ranks in 12 years.

Before joining BB&T, Bible had a 24-year career with U.S. Bancorp, the last 10 years as treasurer.

Bible remained as chief financial officer as part of BB&T's $33.4 billion megadeal for SunTrust Banks Inc. that formed Truist, which debuted in December 2019.

For fiscal 2021, Bible was paid $713,333 in base salary, up 1.9% from 2020, as well as a 32.3% jump in incentive pay to $2.63 million. Total compensation was $8.02 million.

"Daryl has played an instrumental role in the success of .... one of the largest financial services mergers in recent history," Bill Rogers, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Rogers took over from longtime and now-retired BB&T chairman and chief executive Kelly King in March and September, respectively. Rogers served in the same roles at SunTrust and was named as King's successor as part of the negotiations process.

"Daryl's leadership, commitment and expertise have greatly contributed to our success and purpose, and we all thank Daryl for his many years of service to Truist teammates, clients and communities," Rogers said.

Chris Marinac, an industry analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott who has followed BB&T and Truist closely, said he was not surprised by Bible's retirement decision.

"I had expected this at some point this year, Marinac said.

"Most investors and analysts, myself included, are huge fans of Daryl for his openness and transparency over many years. He will definitely be missed … and the show goes on for Truist with a very deep bench from both BB&T and SunTrust legacy teams.

"An internal candidate is more likely than not."

Marinac said it is likely a successor is not named until later this summer.

"We have seen companies take three to four months to replace major roles such as the chief financial officer," Marinac said.

Truist said in a separate regulatory filing Friday that Bible will provide consulting services for one year after his retirement date "to support the transition of the chief financial officer’s responsibilities to his successor, including with respect to capital, liquidity and other balance sheet management activities."

Bible will be paid $125,000 monthly during the consulting period, as well as a lump sum of $2.75 million at the end of the consulting contract.

Bible will be under non-competition and other similar restrictions for a period of 12 months after the retirement Date, as well as other customary separation provisions.

Truist said that Bible’s unvested performance unit awards, long-term incentive plan awards and restricted stock unit awards remain subject to the terms and conditions of the incentive plans and award agreements under which they were granted.

The third long-term and top-five BB&T executive to retire recently was Christopher Henson in September after 36 years with the bank.

Henson served as head of banking and insurance for Truist.

Before the completion of the megadeal, Henson served for more than three years as BB&T’s president and chief operating officer.

