Lotus Bakeries plans expansion in Mebane

Lotus Bakeries, a maker of snacking products, said Thursday it will expand operations in Mebane, adding 90 jobs and spending at least $62 million on capital investments.
The Mebane facility, which opened in 2017, is the company’s first production facility in the United States. The expansion features an additional 111,000 square feet and three new production lines.
The company has been made eligible for up to $180,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matching incentives.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today