 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lotus Bakeries plans expansion in Mebane
0 Comments

Lotus Bakeries plans expansion in Mebane

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lotus Bakeries, a maker of snacking products, said Thursday it will expand operations in Mebane, adding 90 jobs and spending at least $62 million on capital investments.

The Mebane facility, which opened in 2017, is the company’s first production facility in the United States. The expansion features an additional 111,000 square feet and three new production lines.

The company has been made eligible for up to $180,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matching incentives.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event
Local

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., one of America’s largest closeout retailers, is hosting a nationwide hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to fill 2,000 positions across its more than 400 store locations, three distribution centers and a support center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News