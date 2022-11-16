 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Low-fare carrier Breeze Airways plans RDU service

Breeze Airways aircraft

Breeze Airways aircraft. The Salt Lake City airline carrier plans to begin service in February from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Hartford, Conn., New Orleans and Providence, R.I.

 Submitted photo

Raleigh-Durham International Airport has gained another low-fare airline carrier in Breeze Airways, which will offer nonstop service to three cities — Hartford, Conn., New Orleans and Providence, R.I. — in February.

Breeze, established in 2021 and based in Salt Lake City, joins Avelo, Bahamasair and Icelandair as the fourth new airline to announce service at RDU this year.

RDU is the first North Carolina airport to gain service from Breeze. It Is the airline’s 35th destination. The routes will be flown on an Airbus A220 aircraft with up to 137 seats.

The Hartford routes will be on Thursdays and Sundays, the New Orleans routes on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and the Providence routes on Mondays and Fridays.

Fares on the nonstop routes start from $49 one-way if purchased by Nov. 21 for travel taken by May 16.

The airline's business model allows free changes and cancellations up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options, including extra legroom and first-class seats.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

