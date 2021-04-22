Lowe’s acquires ownership of Stainmaster carpet brand

Lowe's Cos. Inc. said Thursday it has acquired the Stainmaster carpet brand as part of expanding its home improvement portfolio. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lowe’s becomes the only national home improvement retailer to carry the brand. The acquisition includes all brand-related intellectual property from its parent company, Invista, and all related trademarks and sub-brands.

“Today's announcement adds the most trusted and recognized brand in carpet to our lineup of private brands," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"At a time when home has never been more important, customers are increasingly looking for high-performance products to meet their evolving needs and expectations.”

