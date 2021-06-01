Lowe’s board elects CEO Ellison as chairman

The board of directors for Lowe’s Cos. Inc. said Tuesday it has elected as chairman, effective immediately, company president and chief executive Marvin Ellison.
Ellison succeeds Richard Dreiling, who has shifted to lead independent director.
Ellison joined Lowe's in July 2018 as president and chief executive. A 35-year retail-industry veteran, Ellison also served as chairman and chief executive of J.C. Penney Co. and 12 years in senior-level operations roles with The Home Depot Inc.
Richard Craver
