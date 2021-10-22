Lowe’s continuing hiring initiative for Statesville center

Lowe’s Home Improvement said it is continuing to interview applicants for up to 250 new full-time jobs at its regional distribution center in Statesville.

Day, night, weekend day and weekend night shifts are available.

The facility, located off Interstate 77, has an on-site health center and cafeteria.

The company said applicants ages 18 and up can go to www.jobs.lowes.com/hiring event to search for available job positions and to provide their contact information.

Overall, Lowe’s said it plan to hire more than 1,200 supply-chain workers across its 19 distribution facilities nationwide.

