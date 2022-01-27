 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lowe’s Home Improvement plans Petco program
Lowe's Cos. Inc. and Petco Health and Wellness Co. said Thursday they have created a pilot “store-in-store program” for products, services and expertise for both home and pets inside a home improvement retail store.

The first Lowe's + Petco store-in-store concept is expected to open at Lowe's Alamo Ranch, Texas, location in early February.

There are plans to expand to 14 additional Lowe's locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas by March 31.

Lowe's + Petco locations will offer a curated assortment of Petco's high-quality pet nutrition, supplies and services.

Lowe's + Petco locations are also expected to offer a selection of Petco's pet services, including Vetco vaccination clinics, microchipping, prescription pest prevention, and mobile grooming at select times and locations.

For more information, go to Lowes.com/Petco.

