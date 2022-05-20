 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lowe’s opens pilot center for next-day delivery on site

Lowe's fulfillment center

Lowe’s Home Improvement recently opened a 200,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Charlotte that caters to next-day, onsite deliveries to professionals.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh, News & Record

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has launched a pilot fulfillment center in Charlotte that’s aimed at serving what is considers as professional customers.

The 200,000-square-foot center in west Charlotte has 40 employees, along with 30 third-party delivery vendor employees, Lowe’s spokesman Steve Salazar said. It provides next-day delivery services to job sites.

Lowe’s chairman and chief executive Marvin Ellison said Wednesday that the center stocks “the top SKUs (stock keeping units) that pros consistently need in job lot quantities.”

“As we pilot this new approach to pro fulfillment, we are building on our existing job site delivery capabilities handled through our stores and Lowe's Pro supply branches today.”

Lowe’s told The Charlotte Observer that more than 1,000 products are stocked at the center, including lumber, building materials, roofing, sheetrock, shingles, insulation, windows and doors.

Salazar said the Triad is not included in the pilot initiative, which “will help us test, learn and evolve how our company approaches the omni-channel experience and serving pros of all sizes.”

