Lowe’s plans another hiring event on Tuesday

Lowe’s Cos. is conducting another round of hiring for permanent and 2021 seasonal jobs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Lowe’s announced in January plans to add more than 500 employees in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina as part of its annual retail store hiring initiative. The regional hiring goals are about the same as in 2020.

No reservation or resumes are required for the May 4 event, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.

Overall, the home-improvement company expects to add about 50,000 full-, part-time and seasonal workers this year. That’s down from 53,000 in 2020.

Full- and part-time positions will include department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, customer service associates and merchandise service associates.

Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September. The jobs are scheduled to be posted online soon at www.jobs.lowes.com/spring or text JOBS to LOWES (56937).

